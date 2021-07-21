All you need to know about Women's The Hundred: Full schedule, squads, live streaming

The Women’sHundred is one of a kind tournament in which eight teams will participate between July 21 and August 21. Each side will get to bowl 100 balls in a single innings. A match in this series will last for two and a half hours. A bowler can either deliver 5 or 10 balls consecutively. At the maximum one bowler can deliver 20 balls in a game. Each side will get a 25 ball power play start. The person batting will have to change sides after 10 balls. A total of eight teams will play the matches in the series over a course of one month.

Here is a look at the list of teams and their squads:

Birmingham Phoenix

Amy Jones (captain), Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack

London Spirit

Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight (captain), Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

Manchester Originals

Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore

Oval Invincibles

Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory

Southern Brave

Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

Trent Rockets

Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves

Welsh Fire

Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Women’s Hundred tournament?

The series will not be televised in India.

Where can I watch the Women’s Hundred tournament online in India?

Indian enthusiasts can watch the match on the Fancode app and website.

Schedule:

July 21, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

July 23, Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit

July 24, Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave

July 24, Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire

July 25, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles,

July 25, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix

July 26, Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers,

July 27, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

July 28, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

July 29, London Spirit vs Trent Rockets

July 30, Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

July 31, Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals

July 31, Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

August 1, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

August 1, London Spirit vs Southern Brave

August 2, Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire

August 3, London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers

August 4, Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles

August 5, Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave

August 6, Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

August 7, Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers

August 8, Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

August 9, Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

August 10, Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

August 11, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

August 12, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

August 13, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

August 14, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

August 15, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

August 16, Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

August 17, Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

August 18, Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

August 20, The Hundred Eliminator

August 21, The Hundred 2021 Final match

