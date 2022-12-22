All You Need to Know From Rules to Purse Available With Team in IPL Auction 2023

The highly anticipated mini-auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be held in Kochi on December 23. There is tremendous buzz regarding the glitzy event on social media. The rules of the upcoming auction, purse left for each franchise and the full list of players who will go under the hammer have grabbed the headlines in recent days.

As many as 405 players, 273 Indian and 132 overseas players, will compete for 87 lucrative IPL contracts. Interestingly, each franchise is subject to a total salary cap of Rs 95 crores, 5 crores more than the previous auction. However, all ten teams have used a substantial portion of their salary cap on retentions. Teams revealed the list of retained players for the next season of IPL on November 15. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse of Rs 42.25 crore for the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

All eyes at the auction will be on the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Harry Brook and former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal. All these players are T20 specialists and are expected to fetch big money at the auction. In fact, fans are predicting that Sam Curran and Ben Stokes could break the record for the biggest IPL bid ever.

Ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2023 Auction, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the IPL 2023 Auction be held?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23.

What is the venue of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi.

What time will the IPL 2023 Auction begin?

The IPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

