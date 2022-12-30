'Allah Sab Thik Karega'-Mohammed Shami Leads Wishes As Indian Cricketers Shocked After Rishabh Pant's Accident

India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed. However, a media report says there has been no fracture on internal injury to Pant.

“According to Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire," an ESPN Cricinfo report quoted him as saying.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. As soon as the news broke, the Twitter went berserk with some of his seniors including former cricketers tweeting to express their concern. Here are some of the reactions.

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Get well soon mere bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1QLy46tOHs— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 30, 2022

Thinking about Rishabh.Get well soon, Skip. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh is ok!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon ✨#RishabhPant #Champ pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022

Praying for @RishabhPant17— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 30, 2022

Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17 🙏🏽.— NickyP (@nicholas_47) December 30, 2022

Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh and wishing for his speedy recovery. Get well soon brother.♥️— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 30, 2022

Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless 🙏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2022

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

“We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

