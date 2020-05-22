Allan Border Against the Idea of Replacing T20 World Cup with IPL

Former Australian captain Allan Border is against the idea of holding the IPL in place of T20 World Cup later this year, describing it as a "money grab" by Indian cricket.
The T20 World Cup is supposed to take place from October 18 to November 15 this year in Australia. But coronavirus has put a question mark on the tournament.
"[I'm] not happy with that, the world game should take precedence over a local competition," Border rold abc.net.au.
"I would question that decision [to replace it] — it's just a money grab, isn't it, that one?
"The World T20 should take precedence, for sure."
He went on to say that it holding IPL over T20 World Cup would send a wrong message to the world cricket.
"They're pretty close to it now, but I suppose if you're responsible for 80 per cent of global [cricket] income, you're going to have a fair say in what goes on, I get that," Border said.
"But I think the world game can't allow that to happen.
"The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL, if that's the case.
"I don't think you can have India superseding what the international game has in place. That would be going down the wrong path."
Border, speaking on ICC's recommendation to stop using saliva on the ball, said that authorities would have to relax the rules on tampering.
"I suppose sweat and saliva are going to be very similar — if you've got the virus, you're going to pass it on, aren't you? Border said.
"They will obviously have to relax the rules over polishing the cricket ball with some sort of substance other than sweat or saliva.
"Whether you're allowed to scratch it, or put saliva to shine it on one side, or picking the seam — there's always something going on about the cricket ball, isn't there?"
"It will be a challenge to see what the powers-that-be come up with … the bowlers have got to be able to do something with the cricket ball, not just let the ball go so the batsmen can smash it everywhere.
"They've got to be able to shine the ball to try and extract some swing, that type of thing."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Allan Border Against the Idea of Replacing T20 World Cup with IPL
Former Australian captain Allan Border is against the idea of holding the IPL in place of World T20 later this year, describing it as a "money grab" by Indian cricket.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings