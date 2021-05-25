Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Joins Team India Bio-Bubble in Mumbai, Begins Quarantine

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday began his quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of their departure to the UK for a long tour. Jadeja revealed his arrival in Mumbai via an Instagram post he shared on Monday.

Sir Jadeja, as he is fondly referred to by fans, posted a mirror selfie and captioned the post as “Journey started” with a couple of hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindra jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

The 32-year-old’s post garnered more than 4.12 lakh ‘likes’ and tons of user comments on the photo-video sharing platform. Most of the users replied with emoji’s, while others wished the cricketer ‘Best of luck’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked India’s England-bound squad to assemble in Mumbai earlier this month. Before their quarantine, each player had to undergo three COVID-19 tests. Most members of the Indian contingent set for the tour of England have taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they will be administered the second dose by the UK Health Department, the Hindustan Times reported.

The board had made a fool proof plan, as both the men’s and women’s national teams would be under two weeks of strict quarantine at the Mumbai bio-bubble before their England tour. The men in blue are set to play in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series against England. On the other hand, the women’s team will go up against England Women in a one-off Test, followed by three T20Is and ODIs each.

After reaching England, Virat Kohli led-side would serve a 10-day quarantine in a facility on the premises of the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. However, the players would be allowed to train and practice. Team India will first face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC on June 18. After the summit clash, they will face Joe Root led- Three Lions in a five-match bilateral Test series that is scheduled to start on August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The second Test would take place at the Lord’s in London, starting August 12. The third Test match will be held at Headingley in Leeds, from August 25. The fourth Test will be played at the Kennington Oval, starting September 2, followed by the fifth and final Test in Manchester, from September 10.

