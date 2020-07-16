Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALM vs JKP Dream11 Best Picks / ALM vs JKP Dream11 Captain / ALM vs JKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

July 16 – 2:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bilal Munir

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sardar Sahak (VICE CAPTAIN), Junaid Khan, Nasir Batcha, Arfat Tahir

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sahargul Shirzad, Asif Meer (CAPTAIN), Ankith Shah

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Almhult CC Imran Sabawoon, Arfat Tahir, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Rahul Ganju, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shakil Arshad, Asif Meer, Raza Muradi, Junaid Khan, Ankith Shah.

Jonkoping CA Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha.

