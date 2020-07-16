ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
July 16 – 2:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
ALM vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bilal Munir
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sardar Sahak (VICE CAPTAIN), Junaid Khan, Nasir Batcha, Arfat Tahir
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sahargul Shirzad, Asif Meer (CAPTAIN), Ankith Shah
ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Almhult CC Imran Sabawoon, Arfat Tahir, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Rahul Ganju, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shakil Arshad, Asif Meer, Raza Muradi, Junaid Khan, Ankith Shah.
Jonkoping CA Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha.
