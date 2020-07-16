ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ALM vs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ALM vs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
ALM vs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details
July 16 – 6:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
ALM vs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Niamatullah Musleh
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Niyazwali Zargul
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Zaheer Qarebullah
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ankit Shah (VICE CAPTAIN), Asif Meer (CAPTAIN), Faridullah Khawri
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Almhult CC Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Imran Sabawoon, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer
Kristianstad CC Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari
ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020
