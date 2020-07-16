Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Best Picks / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Captain / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy TipsALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

July 16 – 12:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rahul Ganju

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sardar Sahak (CAPTAIN), Junaid Khan, Saad Khan

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Moeez (VICE CAPTAIN), Imran Sabawoon, Zaheer Qarebullah, Muhammad Musab

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Arshad, Asif Meer, Ankith Shah

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Almhult CC Imran Sabawoon, Sabawoon Sherzad, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Rahul Ganju, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shakil Arshad, Asif Meer, Raza Muradi, Junaid Khan, Ankith Shah.

Linkoping CC Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez.

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Best Picks / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Captain / ALM vs LKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

