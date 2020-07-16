ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy TipsALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
July 16 – 12:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
ALM vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rahul Ganju
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sardar Sahak (CAPTAIN), Junaid Khan, Saad Khan
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Moeez (VICE CAPTAIN), Imran Sabawoon, Zaheer Qarebullah, Muhammad Musab
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Muhammad Arshad, Asif Meer, Ankith Shah
ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Almhult CC Imran Sabawoon, Sabawoon Sherzad, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Rahul Ganju, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shakil Arshad, Asif Meer, Raza Muradi, Junaid Khan, Ankith Shah.
Linkoping CC Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez.
