ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenberg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Score/Scorecard
ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Match Details
July 13 – 1:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg My Dream11 Team
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zaffar
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Samiulhaq Gujer, Shreyas Murthy (CAPTAIN), Imran Sabawoon
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Aditya Arora, A Hussain, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Ankith Shah (VICE CAPTAIN)
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Almhult CC Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Junaid Khan, Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Hamayun Baba Khan.
Seaside CC Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan.
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Almhult CC vs Seaside CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Best Picks / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Captain / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
