Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Almhult CC vs Seaside CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Best Picks / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Captain / ALM vs SSD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Almhult CC vs Seaside CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenberg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg Match Details

July 13 – 1:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

ALM vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenberg My Dream11 Team

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zaffar

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Samiulhaq Gujer, Shreyas Murthy (CAPTAIN), Imran Sabawoon

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Aditya Arora, A Hussain, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Ankith Shah (VICE CAPTAIN)

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Almhult CC Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Junaid Khan, Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Hamayun Baba Khan.

Seaside CC Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan.

Follow @CricketNext for more

 

ALM vs SSD Dream11ALM vs SSD Dream11 predictionALM vs SSD Dream11 teamALM vs SSD Dream11 top picksALM vs SSD live scoreALM vs SSD ScorecardBRP vs BRGdream11Dream11 teamECS T10 GothenbergECS T10 Gothenberg live scoreECS T10 Gothenberg live streamingECS T10 Gothenberg scorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more