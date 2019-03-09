‘Almighty Choke’ – Twitter Left Stunned by India’s Last Over Debacle

Source: Twitter/England Cricket

what an almighty choke #INDWvENGW

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 9, 2019



This is just the 7th instance of a team winning by a run in a WT20I after batting first! Take a bow England!#INDWvENGW #MakeStatsGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/0qhheCQocD



— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 9, 2019





This epic choke sums it up for India.



Until a mental-conditioning coach is roped in, this ailment will continue to haunt India. In the next bilateral series. In the next world tournament. #INDvENG

— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 9, 2019



.@mandhana_smriti had left 7 batters to score 33 in 42 balls.#INDWvENGW #INDvENG



— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 9, 2019





Today India Women emulated South Africa U19 in their T20I match against England Women. Needing 3 to win off the last six balls with six wickets in hand - lost by 1 run! 😱

0 0 0 X X 1#IndWvEngW

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 9, 2019



Hey does anyone remember the optimism heading into that World T20 semifinal last year? Well... since then it’s been a, uh, descent of horrible proportions for the Indian women’s T20I team 😐



— Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) March 9, 2019





Stranded at the wrong end as India loses by one run... was that Mithali's T20I finale? #IndvEng

— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 9, 2019



Kate Cross returns to England T20Is after 4 years, defends 2 in final over in her 3rd game on comeback & takes 2 wkts to be POM.



Rumeli Dhar returns to India T20Is after 7 years, takes 3 wkts in her 2nd game on comeback to help win series in South Africa. Dumped soon after that



— Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) March 9, 2019



First Published: March 9, 2019, 2:45 PM IST