Almost Impossible to Outrun Ravindra Jadeja: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has brought in a new fitness culture within the team ever since he has been at the helm.

IANS |November 25, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Almost Impossible to Outrun Ravindra Jadeja: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has brought in a new fitness culture within the team ever since he has been at the helm. Kohli has been setting fitness goals not only for the fans but for the team as well.

However, on Monday, the 31-year-old admitted that it was almost impossible for even him to outrun all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the group conditioning sessions.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture of him running alongside Rishabh Pant and Jadeja during a practice session. "Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it's almost impossible to outrun him," the Indian skipper tweeted tagging Pant and Jadeja.

On Sunday, India won their first-ever pink ball Test, defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

In the process, they also became the first team in Test cricketer to register four consecutive innings win.

India have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship, reaching 360 points after the completion of seven matches which they have played so far.

India are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship. They won 2-0 in the West Indies and defeated South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing their third series win in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue will next face West Indies in the three-match T20I series beginning December 6 in Hyderabad.

