‘Almost Robbed’: England Captain Heather Knight Wants Five-Day Tests in Women Cricket Too

England women’s cricket team captain Heather Knight said the drawn one-off Test against the Mithali Raj-led India was a brilliant advertisement for the game and it “shows that women’s Test cricket has a place in the game".

In a match, which England seemed to be winning, was saved by the brilliance of debutant Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 80 and her unfinished 104-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) on Saturday.

Sneh also became the first Indian woman cricketer to take four wickets and score a half-century in Test cricket.

“It’s been a great advert and shows that women’s Test cricket has a place in the game," Heather was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo, though she was disappointed at missing out on a win.

“What a brilliant game of cricket. It was unfortunate it didn’t have the dramatic and exciting finish that it could have done but what a game of cricket. I think it’s almost a shame that today it fizzled out a little bit.

“It was set up to be very good and very exciting, but I think it’s been a brilliant advert. We’ve had some great skill on show, some youngsters come in from both sides and play outstandingly," said Heather.

The England skipper felt that women’s Tests too should be a five-day affair from the current four days after a significant amount of play was lost due to rain on the third day here.

“I would definitely be open to it (five-day Test). There’s obviously been a lot of draws in women’s cricket, in previous games, so yeah, it’s definitely something I think that should be looked at.

“We lost a little bit of time through the weather, etc. throughout this match and we weren’t able to force it. Generally over rates are pretty good in women’s cricket and obviously we didn’t quite get all the overs that we should have done in this match, but I think if there was another day what a great finish it would have been.

“(We were) almost robbed of that finish because there wasn’t an extra day, and we didn’t have the time in the game. So, yes, something I’d definitely be open to," felt Heather.

