ALV vs MCCV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALV vs MCCV Dream11 Best Picks / ALV vs MCCV Dream11 Captain / ALV vs MCCV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ALV vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The opening match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo will be played between Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura. The ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV vs MCCV will be played at 1 PM IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo. The two teams look strong entering the tournament and will try to grab the first win to set the momentum for the rest of the tournament. It is a beautiful sunny day with no forecast of precipitation, hence fans can look forward to having a nice, competitive game.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Match Details

September 21 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ALSO READ: GLO vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura captain: Rana Sarwar

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura vice-captain: Muhammed Adnan

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura wicketkeeper: Abdul Qazi

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura batsmen: Rao Muhammad, Rana Sarwar, Mian Shahid, Muhammed Adnan

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura all-rounders: Abdul Dar, Arslan Ahmad, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ALV vs MCCV Dream11 team for Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura bowlers: Sulaman Mian, Assad Mehmood, Kazim Ahmad

ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Rao Muhammad, Rana Sarwar, Abdul Dar, Arslan Ahmad, Arslan Nawaz, Abdul Qazi WK), Davinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, ,Gursewak Singh, Kazim Ahmad, Praveen Singh Jr

ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Alvalade CC: Yasir Sabir, Mian Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Muhammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat (WK), , Zafar Ali, Amir Shahzad, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Syed Maisam