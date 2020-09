ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Alvalade CC vs Royal CC Lisbon: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Best Picks / ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Captain / ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The third day of the ongoing European Cricket T10 Series in Cartaxo will begin with the Match 9 of the tournament between Alvalade CC and Royal CC Lisbon. Both the teams, struggling at the bottom of the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table. The ALV vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo outing is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, on Wednesday, September 23.

Alvalade CC has disappointed the fans the most, with poor performance so far. The team have lost 19 wickets in three games. Meanwhile, Royal CC Lisbon are playing worse than the host.

The Alvalade Cricket Club has managed to win out of the three matches they have played in the tournament so far. Today, both the teams try their best to secure a win and move upwards in the points table.

September 23 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ALV vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC playing 11 against Royal CC Lisbon: Rana Sarwar, Abdul Qazi, Amir Dar, Arslan Ahmad, Lovepreet Singh, Rao Muhammad, Kazim Ahmad, Davinder Singh, Arslan Nawaz, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh Jr

ALV vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon playing 11 against Alvalade CC: Manjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Sukhwinder Singh Jr, Jasbinder Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Onkar Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Amarjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh