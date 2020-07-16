Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Alviro Petersen Opens Up on Hate Mail for Stance Supporting Lungi Ngidi and BLM

Ngidi, who was recently named the SA Men’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year, said last week that he would encourage his Proteas teammates to take a united stand against racism.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Alviro Petersen Opens Up on Hate Mail for Stance Supporting Lungi Ngidi and BLM

Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen revealed that he has been subjected to hate mail after he put his weight behind Lungi Ngidi’s stance on racism. Petersen further clarified that he earned his spot in the team on the basis of performances.

Ngidi had been criticized by former players Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox for his stance. But he was joined by a whole of host internationals like Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Ashwell Prince, Paul Adams, JP Duminy, Charl Langeveldt and Herschelle Gibbs in the stance supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a long Twitter thread on Thursday, Petersen claimed that he received hate for his support of Ngidi and hit back for being called a ‘quota player.’ “Since my public stance supporting Lungi Ngidi, #BLM, and speaking about the systemic racism within cricket, sport and society in South Africa – I have received many hate mail. Some have labeled [sic] me a “quota player”, playing because of my skin colour & cc’d the likes of Boeta (Dippenaar) in.”

“Let me set the record straight – I have scored more T20, limited overs, first-class and Test runs than Boeta. I have scored more T20, limited overs, first-class and Test hundreds than Boeta, despite him playing longer than me. Yet, I am referred to as a “quota player.”

Petersen explained that he constantly needed to show he was worthy for his spot and not a player of colour in the eyes of the South African media and cricket fraternity.

“You know me, but you don’t know my story. You know some things I have done, but you don’t know what I went through! I was never given a free ride in cricket, I earned my spot through performances. I broke several records in 2008/09 and only made my debut in 2010.

“I have sharpened my argument in law and in human rights to fight against any forms of discrimination. You can victimize me, spread lies about me or even degrade me but I will continue to stand for equality for black and white people!” he added.

Ngidi, who was recently named the SA Men’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year, said last week that he would encourage his Proteas teammates to take a united stand against racism.

