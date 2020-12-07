- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
Always a Delight to be Back in the Paradise, Says Suresh Raina While Sharing a Pic from Jammu and Kashmir
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina seems to be having a good time in Jammu and Kashmir. Raina has posted a picture of himself with a scenic view in the background on social media.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina seems to be having a good time in Jammu and Kashmir. Raina has posted a picture of himself with a scenic view in the background on social media. The southpaw often keeps his followers on social media updated about his daily activities.
Posting the photo, he wrote, "Always a delight to be back in the paradise.. #jammukashmir." The photo has garnered more than four lakh likes.
View this post on Instagram
Raina, a few days ago, put out a video in which he can be seen observing young cricketers during trials. He has started conducting trials for all age groups to shortlist players for training at his academy. The former Indian player is set to open cricket academies in different places in Jammu and Kashmir.
The caption of the video reads, “Great to see the enthusiasm & passion of our youth today at Dooru, Anantnag. Looking forward to working towards our commitment to the valley."
View this post on Instagram
His cricket academy has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council to develop budding cricketers of J&K for the national and international level. At the time of signing of the MoU, Raina and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present.
The southpaw shared pictures that were clicked while MoU signing. In the photos, Raina can be seen standing with the Lieutenant Governor and other senior officials of the J&K government.
Posting the pictures, he wrote, “Extremely delighted to sign the MoU with J&K Sports Council for training budding cricketers across the Union Territory.”
Extremely delighted to sign the MoU with J&K Sports Council for training budding cricketers across the Union Territory. In presence of J&K Lt. Governor @manojsinha_, Chief Secretary BVR Subramaniam and Principal Secretary to LG @nitishwarKumar. Great beginnings & things ahead. pic.twitter.com/waeFZhMALU
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 24, 2020
The MoU will run for a year and it may be renewed on mutual understanding between Suresh Raina Cricket Academy and the J&K Sports Council.
The cricketer bid adieu to all forms of international cricket on August 15, the day former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement.
He played 226 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 18 Tests and 78 T20Is for India. Raina still plays the Indian Premier League. However, this time, he withdrew from the tournament due to some personal reasons.
