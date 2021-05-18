'Always a Fantastic Challenge' - New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson on Playing India Ahead of WTC Final

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lauded the introduction of ICC World Test Championship for having brought in a real context to Test cricket and its positive impact on how teams now approach the contests. Williamson will lead his team in the final of the WTC against India starting June 18 in Southampton.

“I think we saw the context of the Test Championship,” Williamson said in a video posted by ICC on Twitter. “It brought in a real excitement. We saw that in declarations, games getting really tight. Saw it in India-Australia series, our series here against Pakistan with results had to be hard-fought for and you are willing to risk it.”

Williamson is also looking forward to playing against Virat Kohli’s men which he considers to be a ‘fantastic challenge.’ “It’s really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better. Whenever you play India, it’s a fantastic challenge. It’s really exciting to be playing them,” he said.

India middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari, who is in England playing county cricket, is keeping his emotions in check to avoid being carried away in the moment,.

“Excited but I don’t want to show it too much,” Vihari said. “You want to be in the moment and don’t want to get carried away. As a sportsman to be able to play in the final for India at the inaugural Test championship is great.”

While New Zealand, currently ranked 2 in Test rankings, arrived in Southampton yesterday, top-ranked Indian contingent is expected to depart on June 2 after assembling in Mumbai where they will enter a the bio-bubble.

Indian team will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at the team hotel, located within the ground premises during which they will be allowed to train outdoors as well.

