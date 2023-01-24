'Always Enjoyed Bowling with the New Ball': Hardik Pandya on his New Role of Opening India's Attack

The past year saw a meteoric rise of Hardik Pandya the all-rounder. Until IPL 2022, questions loomed over his spot in India’s playing XI. But that last season of the T20 league led to the beginning of a newer version of Pandya. From being able to bowl all his overs in both white-ball formats to dealing with leadership responsibilities, the 29-year-old has ticked all the boxes and produced some remarkable results.

Once such occasion was the final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday when Pandya scored a quickfire 50 off just 36 balls, powering his team to a huge total. Later, he also showcased his prowess with the new ball and castled opener Finn Allen for a 2-ball duck right in the first over of the second innings.

Pandya has been enjoying his time as a new-ball bowler which has been the case lately. He bowled the first over in Sri Lanka T20Is as well and one Tuesday he proved his mettle once again. Speaking about the same in the post-match presentation, the all-rounder said he is liking it a lot as he can swing the ball both ways.

“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball, it was a very good day for me. But getting satisfaction when I can swing the ball both ways which I have recently started, it is actually helping me with my inswing, I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball as you know,” Pandya told broadcaster after India’s win.

Speaking about his workload management, Hardik said, “When I came back, I had to work on my alignment, it has allowed me to get the ball swinging and now I am able to use the seam. Earlier, my action would mean the ball would go down the leg and I couldn’t use the seam. Now I am much straighter and can swing it away too. I am feeling wonderful, it was planned.”

After pocketing the ODI series 3-0, both teams will fly to Ranchi to play the T20I series opener on Friday.

