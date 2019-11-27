Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

150/7 (53.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 37.2 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Always Punish Myself When I Get No Runs: Steve Smith

After serving a one year ban, Steve Smith made a roaring comeback to Test cricket as he scored a whopping 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the Ashes series this year.

IANS |November 27, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Always Punish Myself When I Get No Runs: Steve Smith

Brisbane: After serving a one year ban, Steve Smith made a roaring comeback to Test cricket as he scored a whopping 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the Ashes series this year.

After the end of the 1st Test against Pakistan on Sunday, Smith punished himself by running all the way back from the Gabba stadium to the team hotel as he missed the team bus.

"I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred," Smith said on Tuesday.

"So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment," he added..

Reacting to his dismissal by the leg-spinner, Smith, who could just manage four runs in the first Test against Pakistan, said: "Yasir's send-off has given him extra motivation to be more careful in the 2nd Test, which will be a Pink ball affair in Adelaide, played from November 29 to December 3.

"I feel the times he (Yasir Shah) has got me out, I have been on a few runs. I have been slogging in a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots and stuff so I'm not too worried. It (the send-off) gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him. So, I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him," he added.

Australia vs PakistanOff The Fieldsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more