Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I
Ace Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, on Monday (September 30) against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Sydney, became the ninth woman to play 100 T20 Internationals, and only second from her country after Ellyse Perry.
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
