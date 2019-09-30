Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I

Ace Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, on Monday (September 30) against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Sydney, became the ninth woman to play 100 T20 Internationals, and only second from her country after Ellyse Perry.

She’s scored nine half-centuries with a highest score of 90 and an average of 23.76. One of the mainstays of the Australian team, Healy has scored more runs that any of her teammates since the 2017 50-World Cup. She scored 21 off 15 deliveries in her 100th T20I with a two fours and a six in her innings with family watching on.

Not only is she one of the best players on the Australian team but also someone whom captain Meg Lanning can call up when she needs a change of luck at the coin toss. Healy was asked to do the toss in first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Sunday, 29 September.

Ahead of her 100th game, Healy’s teammates sent her congratulatory messages in a video made by Cricket Australia.

"She is a great player and a really good team person as well. She is a leader within our side. Every time she goes out there in the middle, you're pretty confident she will make runs," Lanning said.

Healy, who herself is not known to keep track of her personal records, was pleasantly surprised and said, “I actually hadn’t thought about it, Pez [Perry] asked me how many games I’d played, and I said I had absolutely no idea," she said. "But it’s a special milestone. We play a lot of T20 cricket but that’s over a 10-year period, coming in and out of the team, so it’s a pretty proud moment."

