Alyssa Healy Hopes to Emulate Opener Rohit Sharma For Success Across Formats

With the series against India just a few days away, Australia opener Alyssa Healy is gearing up to zero in on a way replicate success across formats as an opener. Australia will host India for three ODIs and three T20Is with a day-night Test sandwiched between the two limited-overs series.

Healy, who was promoted to open the innings during the Ashes 2019 - the first time in her four Tests - and found success is expected to carry on the role and with the matches scheduled in quick intervals, switching from one format to another will become tricky, especially in the longest format.

“It’s a tricky one because I’ve only played four Tests so I wouldn’t say I’m overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test," Healy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “From my point of view, I don’t think it’s going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing."

Healy is drawing inspiration and potential hopes to replicate the formula that India men’s team opener Rohit Sharma has used to find success as an opener across different formats.

“I look at the modern Test game and see how it’s changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men’s cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he’s a really successful opener in Test cricket. So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow?" Healy said.

At the same time, Healy is wary of the touring Indian team whose unpredictability makes them ‘incredibly dangerous’.

“Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They’ve picked a few new players that we haven’t seen before on this tour," Healy said. “So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again."

