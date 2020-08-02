Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates Unhappy as Proposed Women's IPL Dates Clash with WBBL

Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates were among cricketers who expressed their unhappiness regarding the proposed dates of the women's IPL between November 1 and November 10 in UAE.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that the women's IPL is 'very much on', after which it came to light that the board had planned for the tournament in the first week of November.
If the women's IPL indeed goes ahead as per the reports, it is likely to clash with this year's edition of the women's Big Bash League. The WBBL 6 is scheduled to begin on the weekend of October 17-18, highlighted by match between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. This season's three-match finals series is scheduled to be played from November 27-29 with times and venue to be confirmed.
Healy put out a sarcastic tweet, which read: "So during the WBBL....cool."
She further asked: "So the Indian players who've already signed WBBL contacts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in Australia for WBBL? Good luck with that."
Bates, the New Zealand cricketer, said "What a huge shame for both the WBBL and WIPL competitions there is a clash."
Rachael Haynes, Australia cricketer, too called it a 'shame', saying: "If true, it’s a shame... while the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other. They can be used to showcase the game and support its development around the world."
India legend Jhulan Goswami, though, was glad the BCCI took a step to organise the women's IPL.
The 13th edition of the men's IPL was shifted to the UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.
