India vs Australia: Alyssa Healy Takes Dig at Indian Team for Complaining About Strict Quarantine; Fans Call Her Out

This did not go down well with the Indian fans who called her out for being too quick to judge the players’ plight.

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy on Wednesday took a dig at the Indian cricket team after reports of the latter’s complaints regarding the strict quarantine rules in Brisbane hotel emerged ahead of the Gabba Test. This did not go down well with the Indian fans who called her out for being too quick to judge the players’ plight.

Also read: India vs Australia Brisbane Test Preview: Irrespective of Result, India Can Return With Heads Held High

Reacting to a report saying the Indian players were locked in their hotel rooms and had to make their beds and clean their toilets, Healy tweeted, “The (Australia) and (New Zealand) women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock – we survived.”

The members of the Indian contingent travelled to Brisbane after finishing the third Test in Sydney. They have complained that they were not being allowed to leave the hotel floor designated to them and use any amenities including the gym and swimming pool. They have been denied the room service and have to make their own beds and clean toilets.

Healy’s statement created a furore on the microblogging platform as the fans pointed out how the Indians have struggled after back to back series and undergoing prolonged stay in quarantine.

“Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able to stand and walk after the SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene'! When it comes to mental health concerns, does it apply to Maxwell & Pucovski only?” tweeted one fan.

Another user wrote that the players have been in quarantine for over four months now and many of them are dealing with injuries and at such a time, asking them to clean bathrooms was too much.

One person pointed out how the Indian players have been in bio-bubbles for close to six months and that many of them “will head straight into a bubble upon arrival in India with the Test series against England starting February 5.”

Here are some more reactions from the fans:

https://twitter.com/CricSidd/status/1349259645601284096

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia will begin on Friday at the Gabba. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1.

