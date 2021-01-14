India vs Australia: Alyssa Healy Takes Dig at Indian Team for Complaining About Strict Quarantine; Fans Call Her Out

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Alyssa Healy Takes Dig at Indian Team for Complaining About Strict Quarantine; Fans Call Her Out
This did not go down well with the Indian fans who called her out for being too quick to judge the players’ plight.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 6:20 PM IST
Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy on Wednesday took a dig at the Indian cricket team after reports of the latter’s complaints regarding the strict quarantine rules in Brisbane hotel emerged ahead of the Gabba Test. This did not go down well with the Indian fans who called her out for being too quick to judge the players’ plight.
Also read: India vs Australia Brisbane Test Preview: Irrespective of Result, India Can Return With Heads Held High
Reacting to a report saying the Indian players were locked in their hotel rooms and had to make their beds and clean their toilets, Healy tweeted, “The (Australia) and (New Zealand) women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock – we survived.”
👋🏻 - the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived.... https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR— Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021
The members of the Indian contingent travelled to Brisbane after finishing the third Test in Sydney. They have complained that they were not being allowed to leave the hotel floor designated to them and use any amenities including the gym and swimming pool. They have been denied the room service and have to make their own beds and clean toilets.
Healy’s statement created a furore on the microblogging platform as the fans pointed out how the Indians have struggled after back to back series and undergoing prolonged stay in quarantine.
“Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able to stand and walk after the SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene'! When it comes to mental health concerns, does it apply to Maxwell & Pucovski only?” tweeted one fan.
Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able stand and walk after SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene' !When it comes to mental health concerns, does it applies to Maxwell & Pucovski only ?— Vinyasa Glashant 📰 (@VinyasaG) January 13, 2021
Another user wrote that the players have been in quarantine for over four months now and many of them are dealing with injuries and at such a time, asking them to clean bathrooms was too much.
that's not the case here. Most of the players have been in quarantine for more than 4 months now. Half of the squad is dealing with severe injuries. The last thing you would want is to ask them clean the rooms and bathrooms— Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) January 13, 2021
One person pointed out how the Indian players have been in bio-bubbles for close to six months and that many of them “will head straight into a bubble upon arrival in India with the Test series against England starting February 5.”
For a little bit of context: (And I’m not their spokesperson) they’ve been in bio-bubbles for close to six months now. Maybe it’s taking a toll? Yes, looking at it in isolation it may seem as if they’re behaving like spoilt brats. But not really if you look at the larger picture.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 13, 2021
Here are some more reactions from the fans:
Reckon you didn't come out of months of quarantines(including ipl). Also you expect them to "deal with it" just cause you did?— Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) January 13, 2021
With same protocols and for a test match where u will slog in ground for 7 hrs and come back to room to do everything by yourself? Specially when half of the team is injured and pool recovery session is a must? Expecting a reply here @ahealy77 .— ALINJAR DAN (@AlinjarDan) January 13, 2021
https://twitter.com/CricSidd/status/1349259645601284096
Definitely you guys weren't playing 5 days test cricket! Indian team and Australian team should be treated equally— #We want aggressive Kohli back 💪 (@crickohli18) January 13, 2021
The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia will begin on Friday at the Gabba. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking