India vs Australia: Alyssa Healy Takes Dig at Indian Team for Complaining About Strict Quarantine; Fans Call Her Out

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy on Wednesday took a dig at the Indian cricket team after reports of the latter’s complaints regarding the strict quarantine rules in Brisbane hotel emerged ahead of the Gabba Test. This did not go down well with the Indian fans who called her out for being too quick to judge the players’ plight.

Reacting to a report saying the Indian players were locked in their hotel rooms and had to make their beds and clean their toilets, Healy tweeted, “The (Australia) and (New Zealand) women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock – we survived.”

👋🏻 - the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived.... https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

The members of the Indian contingent travelled to Brisbane after finishing the third Test in Sydney. They have complained that they were not being allowed to leave the hotel floor designated to them and use any amenities including the gym and swimming pool. They have been denied the room service and have to make their own beds and clean toilets.

Healy’s statement created a furore on the microblogging platform as the fans pointed out how the Indians have struggled after back to back series and undergoing prolonged stay in quarantine.

“Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able to stand and walk after the SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene'! When it comes to mental health concerns, does it apply to Maxwell & Pucovski only?” tweeted one fan.

Half of the Indian team is broken, many cricketers are not able stand and walk after SCG match, they haven't asked you anything other than 'hygiene' !When it comes to mental health concerns, does it applies to Maxwell & Pucovski only ? — Vinyasa Glashant 📰 (@VinyasaG) January 13, 2021

Another user wrote that the players have been in quarantine for over four months now and many of them are dealing with injuries and at such a time, asking them to clean bathrooms was too much.

that's not the case here. Most of the players have been in quarantine for more than 4 months now. Half of the squad is dealing with severe injuries. The last thing you would want is to ask them clean the rooms and bathrooms — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) January 13, 2021

One person pointed out how the Indian players have been in bio-bubbles for close to six months and that many of them “will head straight into a bubble upon arrival in India with the Test series against England starting February 5.”

For a little bit of context: (And I’m not their spokesperson) they’ve been in bio-bubbles for close to six months now. Maybe it’s taking a toll? Yes, looking at it in isolation it may seem as if they’re behaving like spoilt brats. But not really if you look at the larger picture. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 13, 2021

Here are some more reactions from the fans:

Reckon you didn't come out of months of quarantines(including ipl). Also you expect them to "deal with it" just cause you did? — Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) January 13, 2021

With same protocols and for a test match where u will slog in ground for 7 hrs and come back to room to do everything by yourself? Specially when half of the team is injured and pool recovery session is a must? Expecting a reply here @ahealy77 . — ALINJAR DAN (@AlinjarDan) January 13, 2021

Definitely you guys weren't playing 5 days test cricket! Indian team and Australian team should be treated equally — #We want aggressive Kohli back 💪 (@crickohli18) January 13, 2021

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia will begin on Friday at the Gabba. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1.