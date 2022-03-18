ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022, March 18, 6:30 PM IST

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi CF and Brigade: Alby Zalmi CF will play against Brigade in the 16th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The game will be played at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on March 17, Friday. This will be the second time that Brigade and Alby Zalmi will play against each other in the Championship week.

The first encounter between the two sides saw domination by Brigade as they scored a victory by four wickets. Batting first in the match, Alby added 50 runs in their allotted five overs. The bowlers failed to defend the total as Brigade completed the target with two balls to spare.

Alby Zalmi CF need to come up with better performance on Friday to beat Brigade. The team lost its first game to Pak I Care by just two runs. With two back-to-back losses, they are reeling at the rock-bottom in the ladder.

Coming to Brigade, the team lost to Brescia by 43 runs but made a comeback against Alby Zalmi. The four-wicket win pushed the team to third place with two points.

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi CF and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs BRI Telecast

Alby Zalmi CF vs Brigade game will not be telecast in India.

ALZ vs BRI Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs BRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 06:30 PM IST on March 18, Friday.

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azam Khalil

Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Ziakhan Alozai, Andy McDaid, Shahed Ali

All-rounders: Graeme McCarter, Iftikhar Hussain, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan

Bowlers: David Barr, Tajammal Hussain, Lemar Momand

ALZ vs BRI Probable XIs

Alby Zalmi CF: Tajammal Hussain, Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (c), Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Ziakhan Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar, Lemar Momand, Tas Qureshi, Zabihullah Niazy

Brigade: Andy Britton (c), Andy McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk), Oisin Reynolds, David Barr, Ryan Barr

