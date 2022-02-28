ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Match 4, February 28, 7:30 PM IST

ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi CF and Calpe Giants:
Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) will take on Calpe Giants (CAG) in the sixth match of European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 on Monday February 28. The Cartama Oval, in Cartama Spain will host the contest from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Alby Zalmi is new to this format and have a youthful group who will be eager to make an impact. However, they will have their job cut out as they face one of the most dangerous teams in the form of Calpe Giants. CAG-team were crowned champions of the ECS T10 Gibraltar edition and have lot of game experience in this format. They will be hoping for a great tournament and a strong start to their season.
Ahead of the match between ALZ vs CAG here is everything you need to know:
ALZ vs CAG Telecast
ALZ vs CAG match will not be telecasted in India.
ALZ vs CAG Live Streaming
The Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.
ALZ vs CAG Match Details
The Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, February 28. The game will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.
ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Azam Khalil
Vice-Captain: Kenroy Nestor
Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Avinash Pai
Batters: Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Ziakhan Alozai, Dave Barley
All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil
Bowlers: Taj Hussain, Samarth Bodha, Zia Khan
ALZ vs CAG Probable XIs:
Alby Zalmi CF: Azam Khalil, Faseeh Choudhary, Ziakhan Alozai, Lemar Momand, Qudratullah Afzal, Rahel Khan, Sami Khalilm, Shahed Ali, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshim, Zia Khan
Calpe Giants: Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Richard Cunningham, Joseph Marples, Maanav Nayak, Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Michael Kelly, Lee Sims
