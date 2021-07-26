ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 26 02:30 pm IST

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Alby Zalmi CF vs Djurgardens IF: Monday’s double-header will see Alby Zalmi CF take on Djurgardens IF in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Sweden, on Monday, July 26. The game will be hosted at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm and it will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Djurgardens IF are having a tremendous season so far as they have won both their opening fixtures and are comfortably perched atop the Group B standings. The table-toppers will be locking horns with defending champions Nacka at 12:30 PM IST and will be hoping to pick up two wins on Monday and continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

On the other hand, Alby Zalmi CF will be playing their first match of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden tournament. Zalmi performed well in the previous season of the competition as they took home the bronze medal. They will clash with Martsa at 06:30 pm IST at the same venue today and the team will be hoping to bring their A game to the fore this time around to win the title.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Sweden match between Alby Zalmi CF and Djurgardens IF; here is everything you need to know about the encounter:

ALZ vs DIF Telecast

The match between ALZ vs DIF is not televised in India

ALZ vs DIF Live Streaming

The match between ALZ vs DIF can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

ALZ vs DIF Match Details

The match will be hosted at the on Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm on Monday, July 26. The ALZ vs DIF match will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

ALZ vs DIF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry

Vice-captain: Azam Khalil

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mitch O’Connor

Batsmen: Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Asim Bukhari

All-Rounders: Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shahzeb Choudhry

Bowlers: Faseeh Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson

ALZ vs DIF probable playing XI:

Alby Zalmi CF: Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (C), Ismaeel Zia (WK), Tas Qureshi, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Usman Iftikhar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Djurgardens IF: Richie Robbins, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat (WK), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Pierre du Plessis, Mitch O’Connor (C), Ryan Kingsley, Zairi Baig, Liam Karlsson

