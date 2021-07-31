ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 31, 02:30 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: ALZ vs DIF dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Alby Zalmi CF vs Djurgardens IF July 31, 02:30 pm IST

Alby Zalmi CF vs Djurgardens IF Dream11, ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Latest Update, ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Win, ALZ vs DIF Dream11 App, ALZ vs DIF Dream11 2021, ALZ vs DIF Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Live Streaming

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Alby Zalmi CF and Djurgardens IF:

The second semi-final of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will see Alby Zalmi CF squaring off against Djurgardens IF. The showpiece match will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 31, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

Alby Zalmi CF scripted a memorable victory against favorites Pakistanska Forening in the quarter-final by eight wickets. Zalmi succumbed to a below-average ride in the group stage as they secured victory in just three out of eight league matches. However, causing an upset to the table-toppers in the quarter-final will provide a lot of momentum to Alby Zalmi CF.

Djurgardens IF, on the other hand, have delivered consistent and stunning performances throughout the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The team finished at the top of the Group B points table with seven victories and two losses. The same was followed by Djurgardens IF scripting a victory against Stockholm CC in the quarter-finals. The team is one of the prime contenders of winning the T10 cup this year.

As Alby Zalmi CF and Djurgardens IF gear up for the semi-final; here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs DIF Telecast

The Alby Zalmi CF vs Djurgardens IF match will not be broadcasted in India.

ALZ vs DIF Live Streaming

The ALZ vs DIF match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ALZ vs DIF Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Alby Zalmi CF and Djurgardens IF at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 31, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azam Khalil

Vice-Captain- Wynand Boshoff

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wynand Boshoff

Batsmen: Shahed Ali, Sami Khalil, Daniel Nissila

All-rounders: Shahzeb Choudhry, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil

Bowlers: Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan, Serge Conein,

ALZ vs DIF Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi CF: Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zia Alozai, Rahel Khan, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshi, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Sami Khalil, Aman Zahid

Djurgardens IF: Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Liam Karlsson, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff(wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here