ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 2, 9:30 pm IST

ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Malta Super Kings: In the 15th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Alby Zalmi will face Malta Super Kings. Cartama Oval will host the highly anticipated game between Alby Zalmi and Malta Super Kings at 9:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

Alby Zalmi aren’t having a good time in the tournament. The team is struggling with their form, especially with their batting. Zalmi are languishing at the second-last place in the points table with just one win from three league matches. In their four games, the team could cross the 100-run mark just one. For Alby Zalmi to find their way back to victory, the batters need to show more intent and courage.

Malta Super Kings also made a poor start to the tournament. The team lost its first two games against VOC Rotterdam and Ostend Exiles by eight wickets and 42 runs. They finally delivered a good performance in their last game. Super Kings defeated Calpe Giants by 85 runs. They will hope to continue the momentum as they will take on Alby Zalmi on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi and Malta Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs MSK Telecast

Alby Zalmi vs Malta Super Kings game will not be telecast in India.

ALZ vs MSK Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs MSK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 9:30 pm IST on March 2, Wednesday.

ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Samiallah Khalil

Vice-Captain - Amar Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Samiallah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan

All-rounders: Rahel Khan, Amar Sharma

Bowlers: Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tasaduq Hussain, Ashok Bishnoi, Justin Shaju

ALZ vs MSK Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi: Rahel Khan, Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Samiallah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Shahed Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Azam Khalil, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand.

Malta Super Kings: Aaftab Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Yash Singh, Ashok Bishnoi, Justin Shaju, Varun Prasath Thomotharam.

