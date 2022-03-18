ALZ vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 17, 7:30 pm IST

ALZ vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi CF and Tunbridge Wells: Alby Zalmi CF will fight it out with Tunbridge Wells in the seventh match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022. Both the teams enjoyed contrasting outings in the league games of the T10 Championship.

Alby Zalmi CF failed to make a mark in the group games but bounced back stronger in their Group D Final to proceed to the next round. They won just two out of five games to occupy fourth place. However, the team won all its playoff matches along with a final against MSC Frankfurt.

Coming to Tunbridge Wells, they finished at second place in the Group A points table. The team lost just one match while scoring a victory in as many as four games. Wells confirmed a place in the Championship Week by hammering Dreux in the final by 28 runs.

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi CF and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs TW Telecast

Alby Zalmi CF vs Tunbridge Wells game will not be telecast in India.

ALZ vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 7:30 pm IST on March 17, Thursday.

ALZ vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Azam Khalil

Vice-Captain - Christian Davis

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia, Chris Williams

Batters: Christian Davis, Zia Alozai, Shahed Ali, Alex Williams

All-rounders: Dave Smith, Azam Khalil

Bowlers: Matt Barker, Bailey Wightman, Tajammal Hussain

ALZ vs TW Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi CF: Tasaduq Hussain, Rahel Khan, Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Tajammal Hussain, Azam Khalil, Lemar Momand, Samiallah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Shahed Ali

Tunbridge Wells: Hugo Williams, Dave Smith, Liam Buttery, Alex Williams, Chris Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Christian Davis, Will Stickler, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

