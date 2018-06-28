Joseph Returns from Back Injury, Named in 12-man Squad to Face Bangladesh

As per a release by the West Indies Cricket Board, Jospeh has been involved in an intense program focused on bowling and strength and conditioning since April. He also played in an Antigua-based T20 competition last month.
The 12-member squad includes Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies batsman Shivnarine. The team which will be captained by Bajan Shamarh Brooks also has West Indies internationals Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul Singh.
The two-day practice match is the only first-class warm-up game before Bangladesh play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies.
Earlier, Bangladesh had left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for the Test series against West Indies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.
The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe during an Indian Premier League match he played for the Mumbai Indians.
The first Test will be played in Antigua from July 4 while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, from July 12.
First Published: June 28, 2018, 11:01 AM IST