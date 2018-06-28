Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 28, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Joseph Returns from Back Injury, Named in 12-man Squad to Face Bangladesh

Alzarri Joseph (WICB)

Alzarri Joseph is set to test his return as part of a 12-man squad to face Bangladesh in a two-day encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting Thursday. Joseph is recovering from a stress fracture injury sustained last year in New Zealand.

As per a release by the West Indies Cricket Board, Jospeh has been involved in an intense program focused on bowling and strength and conditioning since April. He also played in an Antigua-based T20 competition last month.

The 12-member squad includes Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies batsman Shivnarine. The team which will be captained by Bajan Shamarh Brooks also has West Indies internationals Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul Singh.

The two-day practice match is the only first-class warm-up game before Bangladesh play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies.

Earlier, Bangladesh had left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for the Test series against West Indies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.

The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe during an Indian Premier League match he played for the Mumbai Indians.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from July 4 while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, from July 12.


Alzarri JosephWest Indies vs Bangladesh
First Published: June 28, 2018, 11:01 AM IST

