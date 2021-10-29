AM vs MAK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 between Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region October 29, 09:45 AM IST

AM vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match between Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region: The 2021 edition of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 will cap off with Mis Ainak Region squaring off against Amo Region in the final. The highly-anticipated clash will be hosted at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium on October 29, Friday at 09:45 AM IST.

Amo Region topped the league stage with three victories from four league matches. After the group stage, Amo Region outshined in the semi-final too as they got better off the Band-e-Amir region by 31 runs. The team has a balanced squad and will be hoping to deliver another scintillating performance to lift the elite trophy.

Mis Ainak Region also experienced a similar outing in the group stage of the 50-over tournament. The team won three league games while losing one fixture to finish at the second position. The same was followed by the Ainak Region’s semi-final game against Boost Region ending in a tie. The team was in a better position in the standings and thus qualified for the finals ahead of Boost Region.

Ahead of the match between Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region; here is everything you need to know:

AM vs MAK Telecast

Amo Region vs Mis Ainak Region fixture will not be telecasted in India

AM vs MAK Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the match between Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region.

AM vs MAK Match Details

Amo Region will play against Mis Ainak Region at Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on October 29, Friday.

AM vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ibrahim Safi

Vice-Captain- Nasir Jamal

Suggested Playing XI for AM vs MAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yousuf Shah

Batters: Nasir Jamal, Naveed Obaid, Farhan Zakhil, Ghamai Zadran

All-rounders: Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Saleem Safi

AM vs MAK Probable XIs:

Amo Region: Farhan Zakhil, Abdul-Malik, Imran Mir, Yahya Khan, Nasir Jamal (C), Abdul Wasi Noori, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Mohammadullah Zurmati, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Ibrahim Safi,

Mis Ainak Region: Shahidullah Kamal (C), Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Haseeb Ullah, Fazal Khan, Asghar Atal, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Yousuf Shah (WK), Ghamai Zadran, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here