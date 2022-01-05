AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Australia Women’s ODD 2021-22, January 6, 4:30 AM IST

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22 match between ACT Meteors Women and New South Wales Breakers Women: ACT Meteors Women and New South Wales Breakers Women will square off against each other in the 5th match of the Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 4:30 AM IST on January 06, Thursday.

ACT Meteors Women will be playing their first match of the Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22 on Thursday. The team has picked up a balanced squad for the season and they will hope to win the cup under the leadership of Angela Reakes. ACT Meteors finished at fifth place in the last season with 12 points to their name.

New South Wales Breakers Women, on the other hand, got off to a dream start in the 50-over tournament. They were absolutely sensational in their first two games as they defeated Victoria Women by 26 runs and five wickets,respectively. Batting is the strong point for the team in the league so far. They will hope to secure their third consecutive victory to continue their stay at the top of the table.

Ahead of the match between ACT Meteors Women and New South Wales Breakers Women; here is everything you need to know:

AM-W vs NSW-W Telecast

ACT Meteors Women vs New South Wales Breakers Women game will not be televised in India

AM-W vs NSW-W Live Streaming

Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AM-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The AM-W vs NSW-W match will be hosted at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 4:30 AM IST on January 06, Thursday.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Katie Mack

Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

Allrounders: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Amy Yates, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Nicola Hancock

AM-W vs NSW-W Probable XIs

ACT Meteors Women: Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw, Alisha Bates, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erin Osborne, Madelina Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates, Carly Leeson, Katie Mack

New South Wales Breakers Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Sammy Jo Johnson, Emma Hughes, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield

