AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Australia Women’s ODD match, March 9, 4:30 am IST

AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Women’s ODD match between Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women: In the 15th match of the Australian Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Meteors Women will lock horns with Tasmania Women on Wednesday. The match will be played at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra and is slated to kick off at 4:30 am (IST).

Tasmanian Tigers are presently in red-hot form and will come into this game on the back of three back to back victories over Queensland Women, Victoria Women and Western Australia Women. They are occupying the second spot on the table with 13 points in their kitty from four games.

ACT Meteors are sitting at the fifth spot with seven points. They have played three games so far this season, winning one, losing one while one game was abandoned.

In their most recent game, they defeated Victoria Women by five wickets and will look to continue their winning march here as well.

Ahead of the match between Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women; here is everything you need to know:

AM-W vs TAS-W Telecast

The AM-W vs TAS-W match will not be televised in India.

AM-W vs TAS-W Live Streaming

The Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women fixture can be streamed live on the FanCode app.

AM-W vs TAS-W Match Details

The AM-W vs TAS-W match will be played at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra at 4:30 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Elyse Villani

Vice-Captain- Rachel Priest

Suggested Playing XI for AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney, Katie Mack, Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounders: Sarah Coyte

Bowlers: Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Maisy Gibson, Zoe Cooke

AM-W vs TAS-W Probable XIs:

ACT Meteors Predicted Playing XI: Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Nicola Hancock, Alisha Bates, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Chloe Rafferty

Tasmanian Tigers Predicted Playing XI: Emma Manix-Geeves, Rachel Priest, Elyse Villani, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte, Amy Smith, Clare Scott

