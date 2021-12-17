AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match 2, December 17, 01:00 PM IST

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Amber and Team Pearl:Team Amber (AMB) will square off against Team Pearl (PEA) in the second match of the KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 on Friday. The second game of the tournament will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST.

AMB finished fourth in the standings in the previous edition and miraculously made it to last four but lost to Team Ruby by 42 runs. The team will be hoping for a better start and make it to the final in this edition. Team Pearl on the other hand had a forgetful last season, they finished at the bottom of the standings with just two wins and failed to make it to the knockouts. They too will be hoping for a better run this time around.

Ahead of the match between Team Amber and Team Pearl; here is everything you need to know:

AMB vs PEA Telecast

The AMB vs PEA match will not be telecasted in India.

AMB vs PEA Live Streaming

The Team Amber vs Team Pearl fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AMB vs PEA Match Details

The AMB vs PEA match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on Friday, December 17.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Jincy

Vice-Captain: Akhila Ponnukuttan

Suggested Playing XI for AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dev Jayalekshmi

Batters: George Jincy, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Joseph Jisna, Mathew Aneena

All-rounders: Suren Sandra, Rajan Anju, K K Aparna

Bowlers: Sabu Malavika, Sabin Miriam Keziah, James Keerthi

AMB vs PEA Probable XIs:

Team Amber:Dev Jayalekshmi, George Jincy, H U Bhoomika, S Gayathri, Mathew Aneena, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, P Sourabhya, M Aswathy, Sabu Malavika, V S Mrudhula

Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu, Joseph Jisna, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Bettina Babu, Rajan Anju, Sanal Athira, James Keerthi, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya

