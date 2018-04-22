Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar Take Chennai Super Kings to Top of Table With Thrilling 4-run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

It was unfortunate that skipper Kane Williamson couldn’t take his team home despite hitting a brilliant 51-ball 84. But Rayudu was definitely the star of the evening. Coming in to bat with the score reading 32/2 in the 8th over, Rayudu first consolidated with Suresh Raina and then took the attack to the Hyderabad bowlers as CSK scored 150 runs in the last 12 overs to make up for the slow start where Chennai managed to pick just 27 runs in the powerplay. If Rayudu started the onslaught, Raina (54* off 43 balls) and MS Dhoni (25* off 12 balls) turned back the clock to finish with 38 runs from the last 20 balls as Chennai put up a challenging total of 182/3 in their 20 overs.
Sunrisers started the chase in the worst possible manner as Deepak Chahar started on the right note to peg them back. He first dismissed Ricky Bhui for a duck and then sent back Manish Pandey for another duck in his second over. Things went from bad to worse for SRH as Chahar returned in his third over to send back Deepak Hooda for 1.
All this while, skipper Kane Williamson kept churning out one vintage shot after the other. But sadly, he did not have partners standing up and sharing the responsibility from the other end till Shakib Al Hasan arrived to the crease. The two combined beautifully to put on 49 runs before Karn Sharma dismissed Shakib (24) against the run of play.
Chennai were right back in the game, but Yusuf looked to get on with the game along with Williamson and with the death overs round the corner, both Yusuf and Williamson looked to take the attack to the Chennai bowlers. Considered a Test specialist for long, Williamson decided to show his critics how copybook cricket can also get you the result as he hit Karn for three sixes in the 15th over to bring SRH right back into the game.
With 66 needed off the last 5 overs, Yusuf too decided to join the party as he hit two sixes off Dwayne Bravo to take 14 off the 16th over to keep Hyderabad right in the hunt. Yusuf wasn’t done yet as in the next over, Yusuf launched into Shardul Thakur to make it 43 needed off 21 balls. That brought Hyderabad in the driver’s seat.
But an untimely muscle pull for Yusuf combined with some quality death bowling from the likes of Dwayne Bravo ensured that the pressure was back on SRH. And when Ravindra Jadeja picked up a scintillating catch running in off Williamson, the writing was on the wall for Hyderabad. Yusuf still tried his best as he kept on the attack. But the lack of support meant he went for one shot too many and perished for 45 off 27, caught by Raina off Shardul Thakur. With 19 required off the last 6 balls, SRH finally finished on 178/6.
Earlier, it was the perfect start for the SRH bowlers after Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first as his bowlers tightened the screws on the Chennai batsmen and both Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis failed to get the team onto a quick start. Chennai managed just 26 off the first six. While Watson was dismissed for 9 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan had Faf stumped by Dhoni for 11. It finally took some innovative batting from Rayudu and Raina to bring Chennai back into the game.
ambati rayuduDeepak ChaharIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kane WilliamsonMS Dhonisrh vs csksuresh rainaYusuf Pathan
First Published: April 22, 2018, 7:36 PM IST