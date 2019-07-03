Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement After Being Overlooked for World Cup Squad Twice

Ignored for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 twice over, Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (July 3).
The 33-year-old Andhra batsman was on the official standbys list for the World Cup in England & Wales but was ignored despite injury to first opener Shikhar Dhawan and then to all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Rishabh Pant was brought into the side when Dhawan was ruled out while Mayank Agarwal replaced Vijay on the team management's insistence.
Rayudu is yet to make a formal announcement but made his decision known via a mail to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior official. In the letter to which Cricketnext has exclusive access to, the 33-year-old stated that "it has been an honour and privilege to have represented the country".
Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05 in a stop-start career that spanned six years. In the six T20 Internationals that he played, Rayudu could only muster 42 runs. He made his ODI debut back in 2013 against Zimbabwe before playing his last 50-over game against Australia in Ranchi earlier this year.
The middle-order batsman had in 2018 announced retirement from first-class cricket to concentrate solely on his 50-over and T20 career. In all, he slammed 6151 runs from 97 first-class outings.
Rayudu had a successful IPL career as well and it was his performance last year for Chennai Super Kings that brought him back into the reckoning for the national side. However, he could not replicate the same effort this year where he could only muster 282 runs from 17 games. He turned out for Mumbai Indians and CSK during his IPL career.
Rayudu's mail could also mean that he intends to bring the curtains down on his IPL career, dating back to 2010. In 147 IPL games, Rayudu scored 3300 runs at an average of 28.69 with one hundred and 18 fifties at a strike-rate of 125.95.
Rayudu, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup. Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by captain Virat Kohli not many months ago, he was ignored for Vijay in India's final squad for the quadrennial event.
Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had justified the move by saying that Shankar had "three-dimensional skills".
Rayudu then took a dig at that statement with a cheeky social media post.
Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019
Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..
— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019
Rayudu earned the reputation of being a temperamental player owing to several confrontations with fellow cricketers and even match officials on the domestic circuit.
He played in the now defunct Indian Cricket League in 2007 which came in the way of his selection to the national side. Eventually, he found himself among the 79 players, who were pardoned by the BCCI in 2009 for competing in the rebel league.
Last year, Rayudu hit the headlines after being handed a two-match ban for a verbal altercation with on-field umpires during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
(With inputs from PTI)
Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement After Being Overlooked for World Cup Squad Twice
Related stories
R Kaushik | July 3, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Ambati Rayudu: Nearly Man Dealt Another Cruel Blow by Destiny
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar Out of World Cup, Mayank Agarwal Set to Join Squad
Cricketnext Staff | April 16, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Just Ordered 3D Glasses: Rayudu Takes Jibe at MSK Prasad?
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings