Ambati Rayudu, who had come out of retirement only two weeks ago, has been named Hyderabad skipper for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which will begin later in the month.
Rayudu had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after being ignored for India’s World Cup squad but he would go on to reverse that decision.
The middle-order batsman admitted he changed his mind after paying attention to the words of wisdom from fellow Hyderabadis VVS Laxman, Noel David and officials in the Chennai Super Kings franchise.
Batting legend Laxman, former India player Noel David, who is now the Hyderabad chief selector, and the CSK management had played an instrumental role in Rayudu deciding to come out of retirement last week.
Rayudu had announced his retirement after missing out on a place in India's World Cup squad.
"CSK officials, Laxman bhai and Noel bhai talked to me and I felt it made sense to reconsider my decision to retire. I thought about it and felt it was hasty," he said during an interaction on Friday.
He also said the CSK team management had a huge role to play in his reconsidering the retirement decision, making him realise his love for the game.
"Yeah... the people at CSK played a huge role in me reconsidering the decision. They put things in perspective and made me realise that I still love the game and am fit to play," said Rayudu who has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20 Internationals.
Rayudu, who last week sent a mail to the Hyderabad Cricket Association expressing his desire to turn out for the team in all formats, said he was looking forward to enjoying his cricket again.
"In terms of Hyderabad, I am looking to enjoy my cricket and help the team to get the best out of everyone. My focus now is on playing well for Hyderabad.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ambati Rayudu Named Hyderabad Captain for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Ambati Rayudu, who had come out of retirement only two weeks ago, has been named Hyderabad skipper for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which will begin later in the month.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 3:47 AM IST
Believe I Have Years of Cricket Left in Me for Good Reasons: Rayudu
Cricketnext Staff | August 24, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Rayudu Takes Retirement U-Turn, Says Will Definitely Play IPL
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
I Don't Regret Anything: Rayudu on Infamous '3D' Twitter Jibe
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
NED v IREMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
SA v INDDharamsala All Fixtures
Team Rankings