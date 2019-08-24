Rayudu Takes Retirement U-Turn, Says Will Definitely Play IPL

Ambati Rayudu's decision to retire from white-ball cricket in the middle of the World Cup raised quite a few eyebrows, leaving many feeling that it was taken more out of frustration than anything else.
Rayudu, who is currently playing in the TNCA League for Grand Slams, said he was very much looking forward to being part of the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and that he hasn't taken a break from all white-ball cricket.
"I would definitely be playing the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and make a comeback into white ball cricket. My priority now is to get back into peak fitness," said Rayudu.
The 33-year-old was on the standby list but was overlooked twice by the selectors when Vijay Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan were injured. Mayank Agarwal, who was not even in the standby list initially, was called up and so was wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.
"I wouldn't say it was an emotional decision because I worked very hard for the World Cup in the last four years. You are bound to be disappointed and I felt it was time (to retire). The decision that I took was not because of rejection or anything else. You work towards something and when you don't get it, you feel it's time to move on," Rayudu told reporters.
"I had some time to think over it and then decided might as well come and play some cricket," he said.
However, the Hyderabad star wasn't willing to look too far ahead and said India comeback is not on his mind for now.
"I haven't thought that far yet. I need to take it step-by-step and see how things pan out in the coming months."
He praised the TNCA League, calling it one of the more competitive leagues in India.
"Chennai is always a place that makes you feel welcomed. TNCA league is a competitive one and will act as a good platform for me to regain my shape," said Rayudu.
