THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Concluded

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

47/7 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC beat Amdocs CC by 118 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMD vs CYM Dream11 Best Picks / AMD vs CYM Dream11 Captain / AMD vs CYM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Cyprus Moufflons CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.

AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details

July 24 – 1:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Sarwar, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetraj Deol

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Swaroop Pattanaik (VICE CAPTAIN), Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Gursewak Singh (CAPTAIN)

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vimal Khanduri, Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Waqar Ali

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Shailendra Chauhan, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more