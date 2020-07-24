AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Cyprus Moufflons CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 24 – 1:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
AMD vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Sarwar, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetraj Deol
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Swaroop Pattanaik (VICE CAPTAIN), Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Gursewak Singh (CAPTAIN)
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vimal Khanduri, Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Waqar Ali
AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Amdocs CC: Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Shailendra Chauhan, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda
Cyprus Moufflons CC: Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz
