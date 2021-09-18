AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, September 18, 09:30 pm IST

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons: In the 5th and 6th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Amdocs CC will go head-to-head against Cyprus Moufflons. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounter between Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively.

Both Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 on Saturday. Amdocs CC are coming into the 2021 edition after a disastrous outing in the previous year. The team had failed to put up a good show in the last season as they lost all their six league matches. Amdocs will be hoping to redeem themselves this year by delivering some stunning performances.

Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, were decent in the group stage of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2020. The team finished second in the points table after winning four out of six league games. However, Cyprus Moufflons’ campaign came to an end as they lost the elimination game.

Ahead of the match between Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

AMD vs CYM Telecast

The Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India

AMD vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Amdocs CC and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMD vs CYM Match Details

The 5th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Amdocs CC playing against Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST on September 18, Saturday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 19 at 12 AM IST.

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashish Srivastava

Vice-Captain: Kulwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for AMD vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwar

Batsmen: Ashish Srivastava, Mehran Khan, Vinayak Chincholkar

All-rounders: Kulwinder Singh, Vimal Khanduri, Gursewak Singh

Bowlers: Murtaza Yamin, Rahul Shukla, Arjun Pasoriya

AMD vs CYM Probable XIs:

Amdocs CC: Ashish Srivastava, Prince Rai, Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Preetaj Deol (wk), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Gaurav Sagwan, Arjun Pasoriya, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Panghal, Hitesh Thadani (c)

Cyprus Moufflons: Kulwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (c), Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin

