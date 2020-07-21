AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Limassol Gladiators CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 21, 2020

AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Limassol Gladiators CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
AMD vs LIG ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bilal Ahmad
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Swaroop Pattanaik, Asifur Rehman, Venkat Reddy Kayathi
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava (VICE CAPTAIN), Noman Zeb (CAPTAIN)
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vilok Sharma, Gaurav Sagwan, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Amdocs CC: Swaroop Pattanaik, Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani (C), Gaurav Sagwan, Aritra Chakraborty (WK), Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Avinash Rane, Shailendra Chauhan, Sanjeev Kumar
Limassol Gladiators CC: Noman Zeb (C), Bilal Ahmad (WK), Shahid Ali, Anwar Jahid, Rakibul Hasan, Sheryar Orakzai, Asraf Ud-din, Asifur Rehman, Venkat Reddy Kayathi, Naresh Kumar, Hamid Bilal.
AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Limassol Gladiators CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 21, 2020
