AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 21, 2020

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
AMD vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
AMD vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AMD vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 21 – 11:30 AM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
AMD vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Yasir Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Abid Ali
AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Abdul Mobeen, Shabbi Ul Hassan (CAPTAIN), Swaroop Pattanaik
AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Vimal Khanduri
AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faruk Ahmed, Saurabh Panghal, Gaurav Sagwan
AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Cyprus Amdocs CC: Swaroop Pattanaik, Hitesh Thadani (C), Aritra Chakraborty (WK), Saurabh Panghal, Gaurav Sagwan, Shailendra Chauhan, Rahul Shukla, Vimal Khanduri, Vilok Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda.
Nicosia Tigers CC: Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman.
