AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, October 17, 9:30 PM IST

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers: In the 59th and 60th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Amdocs CC will square off against the Nicosia Tigers. The fixture between the two sides will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively on October 17, Sunday.

Amdocs CC have suffered an annihilation in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The team has failed to get going in the league and are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table. Amdocs CC have just two victories to their credit from 12 league matches. The team is out from the qualification race and will now be willing to play spoilsport for the other teams in the T10 league.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, have shown great intent and character in the competition. The Tigers are sitting at third place with eight victories and five losses. The team will aim to win their upcoming two matches against Amdocs to gain crucial four points and climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

AMD vs NCT Telecast

The Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecast in India

AMD vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMD vs NCT Match Details

The Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers match will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on October 17, Sunday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 12 AM IST.

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rahul Shukla

Vice-Captain- Roman Mazumder

Suggested Playing XI for AMD vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abid Ali

Batters: Mehedi Hasan, Sakhawat Hossain, Roman Mazumder

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Rahul Shukla, Faysal Mia

Bowlers: Raul Shukla, Tomal Aminul, Arjun Pasoriya

AMD vs NCT Probable XIs

Amdocs CC: Gaurav Gupta, Shravan Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Arjun Pasoriya, Sumeet Advani, Raul Shukla, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Aritra Chakraborty

Nicosia Tigers: Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Akib Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Abdul Manan, Abid Ali, Tomal Aminul

