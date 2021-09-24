AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, September 24, 09:30 pm IST

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers:In the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Amdocs CC will go head-to-head against the Nicosia Tigers. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounter between the two sides at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively.

Amdocs CC were denied a dream start in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The team lost both their opening games against Cyprus Moufflons CC by four runs and ten runs. With zero points to their name from two league matches, Amdocs are languishing at the last position in the points table. The team will be looking forward to improving their performance to secure their first win on Friday.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, are enjoying a good ride in the T10 league. The team finds itself in second place with four victories and two defeats. Just like Amdocs CC, Nicosia Tigers lost their last game Nicosia XI Fighters by two runs.

Ahead of the match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

AMD vs NCT Telecast

The Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

AMD vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMD vs NCT Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Amdocs CC playing against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on September 24, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 25 at 12 AM IST.

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roman Mazumder

Vice-Captain: Tomal Aminul

Suggested Playing XI for AMD vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abid Ali

Batsmen: Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossainm

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia

Bowlers: Raul Shukla, Tomal Aminul, Arjun Pasoriya,Raul Shukla

AMD vs NCT Probable XIs:

Amdocs CC: Shravan Kumar, Gaurav Gupta, Swaroop Pattanaik, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Aritra Chakraborty, Rahul Shukla, Arjun Pasoriya, Sumeet Advani, Raul Shukla

Nicosia Tigers: Abdul Manan, Abid Ali, Tomal Aminul, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Akib Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Anowar Hossain, Sakhawat Hossain

