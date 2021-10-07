AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC vs Nicosia XI fighters CC, October 7, 09:30 pm IST

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC:Amdocs CC will lock horns with Nicosia XI Fighters CC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol on Thursday, October 8, in an ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match. The match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC is slated to begin at 09:30 pm (IST). The two teams are once again set to lock horns with each other in the reverse fixture on Friday, October 8, at the second venue. The second match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC will kick off at midnight,according to the Indian Standard time (IST).

Amdocs CC are having a horrendous run in the ongoing season as they have managed to win just one of their last ten games. They are currently occupying the last spot in the points table and will be desperate to register a win in today’s fixture.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC are not faring any better either as they have lost eight out of ten games so far this season. However, they are coming into this game after registering a six-wicket win over Cyprus Eagles in their previous game.

Ahead of the match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

AMD vs NFCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC will not be televised in India

AMD vs NFCC Live Streaming

The match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMD vs NFCC Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia XI fighters CC will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 7.

AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vimal Khanduri

Vice-Captain: Hitesh Thadani

Suggested Playing XI for AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Preetaj Deol, Chaitas Shah

Batters: Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Girdhar Singh

All-rounders: Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Parvez Miah

Bowlers: Saikat Al Amin, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh

AMD vs NFCC Probable XIs:

Amdocs CC Predicted Playing XI: Srikanth Komiripalepu, Girdhar Singh, Preetaj Deol (C & WK), Chaitas Shah, Akash Verma, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC Predicted Playing XI: Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Noori Chowdhury(C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here