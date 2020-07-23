AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Punjab Lions CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020

AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Punjab Lions CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 23 – 11:30 AM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waqas Akhtar, Neeraj Tiwari
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Gurapartap Singh, Chaitas Shah, Swaroop Pattanaik
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kulwinder Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Mangala Gunasekara (CAPTAIN)
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar, Vilok Sharma, Vimal Khanduri
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Amdocs CC: Swaroop Pattanaik, Aritra Chakraborty (WK), Preetaj Deol, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani (C), Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda
Punjab Lions CC: Gurapratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari (C & WK), Mangala Gunasekara, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Amdocs CC vs Punjab Lions CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020
AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMD vs PNL Dream11 Best Picks / AMD vs PNL Dream11 Captain / AMD vs PNL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings