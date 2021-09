American Premier League 2021: Date, time, venue, and all you need to know about USA’s T20 tournament

The United States’ T20 cricket tournament – American Premier League (APL T20) – kick-started on September 20. As many as seven teams – Team USA, US Aussies, US Indians, US Pakistan, US Windees, US Bengalees, and US English – are participating in this tournament. The final of the APL T20 event will be played on September 30 and all the matches of this tournament will take place at Yogi Berra baseball stadium in New Jersey.

According to the rules of this competition, these seven teams will lock horns with each other in 21 league games. After that, the top four teams will qualify for the knockout stages. The event is organized by the American Sports & Entertainment Group (ASEG).

Have a look at the complete fixture of the American Premier League 2021:

September 20

Aussies Vs Americans, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

English Vs Bengalees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Pakistan Vs Windees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

September 21

Americans Vs Bengalees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Pakistan Vs Aussies, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Indians Vs Windees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

September 23

Pakistan Vs Bengalees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Indians Vs Americans, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (05:30 am IST)

Aussies Vs Windees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (10:30 am IST)

September 26

Bengalees Vs Windees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Americans Vs English, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey 05:30 am IST)

Aussies Vs Indians, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (10:30 am IST)

September 27

Aussies Vs Bengalees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

English Vs Windees, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (05:30 am IST)

Pakistan Vs Indians, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (10:30 am IST)

September 28

English Vs Indians, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Americans Vs Pakistan, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (05:30 am IST)

Aussies Vs English, Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (10:30 am IST)

September 29

First Semifinal | Venue: Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (12:30 am IST)

Second Semifinal |Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jersey (5:30 am IST)

September 30

Final | Venue: Yogi Berra baseball stadium, New Jerseys (11:30 pm IST)

