Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, KL Rahul Keeps Himself Fit Indoors

Rahul recently shared a 41-second video in which he can be seen sweating it out on the terrace of his house. He captioned the video: "Energising (Indoors)".

IANS |March 28, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@BCCI)

Despite the lockdown in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India batsman K.L. Rahul is making sure he keeps himself in good shape by working out at his home.

Rahul recently shared a 41-second video in which he can be seen sweating it out on the terrace of his house. He captioned the video: "Energising (Indoors)".

The Karnataka batsman has been in great form in the recent times. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concluded back in February, Rahul smashed 224 runs and in ODIs, he scored 204 runs in the three-match series.

He was set to lead Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has been suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Team India strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb in consultation with physio Nitin Patel has customised routines for Virat Kohli and boys to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that the duo of Webb and Patel have made player specific routines for all the contracted players to ensure that they can continue to stay in shape even as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

The country is currently in a 21-day lockdown which began on March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 19 lives in India.

