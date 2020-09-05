Amid Safety Concerns, BCCI Considering Extended India Squad for Australia Tour
There is a possibility that the support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, as well as the players who won’t be part of IPL play-offs, will reach Australia directly by the end of October or the first week of November, with the others joining the bubble after finishing their IPL engagements.
