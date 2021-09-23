Amid Speculation of England’s Ashes Pull Out, Steve Harmison Questions Australia for Not Playing Overseas Test During COVID-19 Pandemic

The much-awaited contest between England and Australia in the Ashes Test Series 2021-2022 has landed up in a soup. Reports suggest that the English players are not too keen on visiting Australia for the series under the country’s strict quarantine rule for COVID-19 protection. And the English and Wale Cricket Board (ECB) could mull over the plans of pulling out from the Ashes. There’s another probability that a B team could be sent. Now, former English pace Steve Harmison has shared his views over these speculations about the Ashes.

Speaking on the Talk-Sports Cricket Collective podcast, the pacer questioned Australia’s dual approach to playing sports with other countries. Harmison noted that both Australia and New Zealand had pulled out of the Rugby League World Cup which was scheduled to happen in England in 2021. This sudden pullout by both teams eventually led to the postponement of the tournament.

Harmison said that while Australia did not play a single Test during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now saying they will lose $200 million and were keen on hosting England for the Ashes. But they were the one’s to pull out of the Rugby World Cup suddenly.

He said that the ECB might think that if Australia is not moving with the world cricket stage, why should they. The pacer believed if England decides to pull out of the Ashes, it would be based on the fact the cricketers’ families would want to spend Christmas with them. However, the current Australian quarantine rules don’t suggest that the families would be welcomed there.

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has played only four tests and all of them against India at its home. The team was scheduled to travel to South Africa for the Test series in March this year, however, it got cancelled at the last moment.

